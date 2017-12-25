Texans prepare to face Steelers in Christmas Day matchup

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Christmas Day matchup at NRG Stadium.

The Steelers (11-3) have won three of their last four over the Texans. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger has six touchdown passes and one interception in four games against the Texans.

Houston (4-10) has lost four straight and seven of eight.

Texans QB T.J. Yates will make his second straight start with Tom Savage on IR with a concussion.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on KPRC Channel 2.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.