Texans offense shines in Kansas City win: 'It's going upward'

HOUSTON - Sunday's win over a solid, Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs team was a big one for the Texans.

The offense was fantastic, putting up 31 points in a notoriously loud and distracting Arrowhead Stadium.

"You've got a lot of different weapons that you can choose from, and that's what we have to keep doing," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said during Monday's news conference.

The offensive line did its job. For the second week in a row, Deshaun Watson wasn't sacked.

Last year, Watson was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL, so the progress is noticeable.

In the third quarter, rookie right tackle Tytus Howard left the game with a knee injury. Roderick Johnson took his place and made sure the streak continued.

"The offense was clicking," Roderick Johnson said. "I just made sure there was no drop-off from when Tytus left and I came in."

Running back Duke Johnson had a breakout game, as well. He came to the Texans in August via a trade with the Browns.

O'Brien said he's improving.

Duke Johnson scored on an 11-yard catch and run in the second quarter, earning his first touchdown as a member of the Texans.

"We started the year off with a lot of new guys, and it's just about gelling and getting on the same page. We still have a long way to go. It's a long season," Duke Johnson said. "But each game is going to get better."

"Duke's a good player," O'Brien said. "He had a couple of nice runs yesterday. He works hard. He's very smart and a very instinctive guy."

Offense will be crucial for next week's battle against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that has plenty of momentum.

