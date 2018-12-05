Texans not looking ahead to playoffs or win streak

HOUSTON - Despite owning a nine-game winning streak -- currently the longest in the NFL -- the Houston Texans insist they aren't thinking about that or even clinching the AFC South.

"I just wanna win on Sunday," said J.J. Watt, who is currently tied for fourth in the league with 11.5 sacks this year.

"It's the one-day-at-a-time mentality," said Watt. "I think when you start to look ahead, or you start to get overly excited about accomplishments ... you take things one day at a time."

The Texans (9-3) can clinch the division with a win at home on Sunday over the Colts (6-6). Houston already beat Andrew Luck and company once this season -- a 37-34 overtime win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That Week 4 win in Indy was the start of the Texans' first of the year, and a catalyst to their current franchise-record win streak.

“That game of being at the highs of high, and being up 28-10 or 28-14, and then letting them come back and being down in overtime and pulling through the adversity, it kind of slingshot us to where we are now," said quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"That was one game where we went through all types of phases and situations that kind of put us through this nine-game win-streak. Yeah, it was the start of everything.”

