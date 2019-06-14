Texans no longer chasing Nick Caserio for GM; Patriots drop tampering charge

The Houston Texans are no longer seeking Nick Caserio for their general manager vacancy and the New England Patriots have dropped their tampering charge.



Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said his team followed league protocol but were not aware of terms in Caserio's contract with the Patriots that led to the tampering charge.

“When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League’s rules and believed we were in full compliance," McNair said in a statement. "We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I advised Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick.”

Earlier this week, the Patriots filed a tampering complaint against the Texans. The Patriots said the Texans attempted to hire Caserio, who is the Patriots general manager.

According to reports, Jack Easterby, former Patriots team chaplain and current Texans executive vice president of team development, attended New England's Super Bowl ring ceremony party at franchise owner Robert Kraft's house, as did Caserio.

Last Friday, the day after the party, Texans general manager Brian Gaine was fired.

The NFL's anti-tampering policy says, "Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL."

