Texans NFL Draft preview: Picks, needs, potential players

HOUSTON - The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, as teams look to stockpile for the future.

The Texans are back to a full draft slate of picks unlike a year ago. They will be busy for all three days of the draft.

Here are their current picks in the 2019 draft:

Round 1 23rd overall

Round 2 54th and 55th overall

Round 3 86th overall

Round 4 No pick

Round 5 161st overall

Round 6 195th overall

Round 7 220th overall

The Texans top priorities are no secret: Offensive Line, secondary depth and possibly running back will likely be their focus throughout the draft.

General manager Brian Gaine wants to build through the draft to bring in young talent and build key depth at critical positions.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson being sacked 62 times in 2018 the focus should and will be on the offensive line.

Here are some names being tied to the Texans if available in the first two rounds:

OL:

Jonah Williams - Alabama

Andre Dillard - Washington State

Greg Little - Ole Miss

Dalton Risner - Kansas State

Kaleb McGary - Washington

Cornerback:

Greedy Williams - LSU

Byron Murphy - Washington

Deandre Baker - Georgia

Kris Boyd - Texas

Rock Ya Sin - Temple

The Texans will likely make their first-round selection if it holds at 23rd overall around 9:30 p.m.

NRG Stadium will be hosting a fan watch party that starts at 6 p.m.

