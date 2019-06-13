Texans new backup QB A.J. McCarron on joining the Texans, working with Deshaun Watson

There’s a new face in the Texans Quarterback room this season. A.J. McCarron is now on board serving as the backup to starter Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON - There’s a new face in the Texans quarterback room this season. A.J. McCarron is now on board serving as the backup to starter Deshaun Watson.

McCarron broke in out of the University of Alabama with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played his first four NFL seasons from 2014 through 2017. McCarron played his 2018 campaign with the Oakland Raiders.

McCarron has been limited in playing time during his career, playing in only 13 games with three career starts. Those came with the Bengals in the 2015 season, in which he won two out of three games.

McCarron spoke with the media on Wednesday at NRG Stadium. Here are two of his reactions to questions about his fit with the Texans offense and working alongside Deshaun Watson.

What in the Texans offense fits your skill set?

"They like to throw it, and playing the quarterback position, you like to throw it. At the end of the day in the league, everybody runs the same concepts. The scheme might be a little different, the reads might be a little different but everybody is running the same plays. It's just playing football."

What is it like working with QB Deshaun Watson compared to other quarterbacks you've worked with?

"Everybody's personality is different, but it's been great. I feel like we communicate really well. He's played a lot of games. I've played, I've seen a lot of ball for the amount of years that I've been in the league. We kind of just bounce things off each other. When it comes to the season, I'll be able to help a lot more because of knowing so many teams and teams that I've played in the past with (defensive) coordinators and stuff along those lines. But right now, he kind of helps me while I'm still learning about just our own defense, since we’re going against them every day."

