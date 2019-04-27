Texans select DB Lonnie Johnson Jr., OL Max Scharping in 2nd round of 2019 NFL draft

HOUSTON - The Texans addressed two glaring needs on the second day of the 2019 NFL draft.

In all, the Texans held three draft picks Friday.

Houston owned the 22nd and 23rd picks in the second round (54th and 55th overall).

With the 22nd pick in the second round, Houston drafted Lonnie Johnson Jr., a defensive back from the University of Kentucky.

2018 Getty Images Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. #6 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates with teammates and fans after the Wildcats defeated the Missouri Tigers 15-14 to win the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri.

With the very next pick, the 23rd pick in the second round, Houston selected Max Scharping, an offensive lineman from Northern Illinois University.

2018 Getty Images Max Scharping #73 of the Northern Illinois Huskies celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bulls 30-29 to win the MAC Championship at Ford Field on November 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Texans also hold the 22nd overall pick in the third round (86th overall).

In the first round on Thursday, Houston drafted Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall pick. Howard is an offensive lineman from Alabama State University.

