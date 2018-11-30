Texans look for 9th straight win at home against Browns

Demaryius Thomas celebrates with Deshaun Watson after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Texans are averaging the fourth-most yards rushing a game in the NFL after running for a franchise-record 281 yards on Monday night.

Lamar Miller led the way with 162 yards rushing and a 97-yard touchdown against the Titans. The 27-year-old Miller is having a solid season after being slowed by minor injuries last year. He has three 100-yard rushing games after not rushing for more than 75 yards in a game last season.

"(Miller) is hitting the hole and he is hitting it fast and violent, and he is breaking arm tackles," Browns linebacker Joe Schobert said. "There are linebackers and D-line are in the holes and just trying to reach out trying to bring him down. He is running through it, and you see he has the speed to take it all the way to the house like we saw the other day."

QB REUNION

Once foes, Watson and Mayfield are now friends.

The quarterbacks will have an on-field reunion Sunday, meeting for the first time since the 2016 Orange Bowl when Watson led Clemson to a 37-17 win over Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners. Watson and Mayfield are part of the NFL's next wave of star quarterbacks, and the pair already shares a mutual respect.

"He's going to have a bright future, a bright career, win a lot of games, win championships and do a lot of things for himself and that organization," Watson said of Mayfield. "I'm a big Baker fan and everything that he has been doing for a long time. It's going to be very exciting to see him pregame and compete against him. I'll talk to him later this week and probably jersey swap with him."

The Browns passed on a chance to draft Watson in 2017. But if they had taken him, Mayfield would be elsewhere. As he develops, Cleveland's rookie QB has been impressed with what Watson has already accomplished.

"Deshaun is an incredible quarterback, incredible athlete, a great leader," Mayfield said. "He's been playing at a very high level. He's a huge reason why they've won eight in a row. It's always great to play great competition. You always look forward to that."

ROAD WOES

Cleveland's win at Cincinnati last week snapped a 25-game road losing streak and was its first victory away from Cleveland since Oct. 11, 2015. Now the Browns will try to win consecutive road games in a season for the first time since they beat San Francisco and Pittsburgh on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5, 2003.

While the Browns have been terrible on the road, they haven't been much better at home. Sunday's victory marked the first time they'd won two straight games overall since 2014, when they won three in a row.

