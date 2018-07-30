Texans' Lamar Miller ready to run with the bulls

Lamar Miller #26 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - The Texans offense is ready to put up big numbers this season. That starts and ends with a healthy Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins. But the backfield is also a big piece to the puzzle if the Texans want to return to the playoffs.

"I think the skies the limit," running back Lamar Miller said. "Once everyone does their assignment and we play as a whole unit and we are on the same page, we'll be a dominant offense this season."

Early in training camp, you can't help but note Miller has trimmed down from his usual weight of 220 pounds. Currently at 218, Miller is at his lowest weight since he arrived in Houston in 2016, a season in which he rushed for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns on a career-high 268 carries.

Miller hopes the weight loss provides a pop to his running attack.

"I try to come in with a different mind set; whole mind set coming in was to lose weight," Miller said. "I wanted to get back to my playing weight with the Dolphins which was 218. Right now I've been around there and want to get back to making big plays."

He wants to be the number one option, but there's competition. D'onta Foreman could return by opening week, but the running attack doesn't stop there.

"We have a great group at running back," Miller said. "(Troymaine) Pope, Tyler Irvin are both competing. They want to get better every day out here. We just have to find something to get better at and take it from there."

"Me personally, I just want to make plays when my number is called. Get back to my form making big plays and making touchdowns," he said.

