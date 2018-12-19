Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, with Trevor Daniel holding, kicks an extra point against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

HOUSTON - Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance in the Texans' Week 15 win over the Jets.

It's the first time he has won the award.

Fairbairn made five field goals and two extra points -- good for 17 points.

The Texans beat the Jets 29-22.

Fairbairn made field goals from 41 yards, 32 yards, 53 yards, 49 yards and 40 yards.

His five made field goals are tied for the second-most made field goals in a game in 2018, and tied for the second-most made field goals in a game in franchise history. He leads the NFL in points scored (136) and field goals made (34) this season and owns the most points scored and field goals made through 15 weeks of a season in franchise history.

Fairbairn has made his last 12 field goal attempts.

This is the 43rd time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the third time this season. It is also the 14th time Houston has won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in team history.

