Texans' Justin Reid proud of brother Eric, who was signed by Carolina Panthers

HOUSTON - When the Carolina Panthers signed safety Eric Reid on Wednesday, it wasn't an ordinary mid-season signing. Reid, a five-year NFL veteran and 2013 Pro Bowl selection, was among the players who chose to kneel during the national anthem in previous seasons in an attempt to raise social awareness and highlight racial injustice towards people of color.

Despite his obvious ability, he'd been unable to come to agreement with a team over the last several months, until the Panthers signed him to a one-year deal.

His younger brother Justin, a rookie safety with the Houston Texans, was thrilled with the news, he's actually known about since early in the week.

“It’s an awesome opportunity. The only way I would personally be happier is if he ended up on a team that was on our schedule so that way I’d get a chance to play against him, but it’s super exciting for him," Justin said.

"I know he's already over there at the facility getting solid with that playbook, so it's cool."



Justin recognizes the obstacles that his brother has faced as he looked for a team to play for.

In May, Eric filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.

“It’s just been a journey for him. He’s been out of the league for a little while. He’s been up with his fitness, though. He’s been consistently prepared for when this opportunity did come," Justin said.

"I know he that he had the chance to go up to the Titans, but that didn’t work out. This new opportunity showed up and he’s going to be able to take advantage of it.

"The Panthers just got a whole lot better," the younger Reid added.

"Their team just got better having him on their squad. It’s good for the organization and it’s good for him.”

The moment you’ve been waiting for... pic.twitter.com/gYDXQTeU3g — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 27, 2018

Reid, who's close with his brother, is proud of what Eric's stood for and the man that he is.

“Immensely proud of what he’s done, immensely proud of what all the guys have done that are trying to have a voice for the voiceless.”

