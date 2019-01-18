Texans' JJ Watt underwent minor knee surgery

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field holding his right wrist during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt had minor knee surgery recently, according to reports.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday that the surgery happened after the Texans' season-ending loss to the Colts in the AFC Wild Card game.

Watt is reportedly fine after the surgery, which Rapoport said was maintenance on an injury that gave him some issues during the season.

Rapoport tweeted, "#Texans star DL JJ Watt had a minor knee cleanup following the season, source said. Sounds like he’s fine now, just some maintenance on an injury that bothered him during the season."

Watt was named to the Pro Bowl after he led the AFC in sacks this season.

