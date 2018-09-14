Texans, JJ Watt take on Titans in Week 2 AFC South matchup

HOUSTON -

J.J. Watt got better as the season opener went on, his first game since breaking his leg last October.

"Whatever it was, knocking rust off in the first half or just getting back up to speed in a full game, but definitely started to feel more like myself in the second half," Watt said of the loss in New England.

After getting through that game, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is looking to make more of an impact this week when the Texans visit Tennessee.

Although the defensive end was confident he'd be OK last Sunday in his first game since Oct. 8, he admitted it was a relief to go for 70 plays on turf and come out feeling good.

"Felt fine the whole game," he said. "Never thought about it once. I'm very pleased with how it turned out and ... with the second half, I started to really begin to find my groove as a player again."

It was an encouraging start for a player who not only sat out the last 11 games of 2017 but also missed all but three games in 2016 because of a back problem which required two surgeries. The Texans hope Watt can shake off his last two injured-plagued years and reach the level of Defensive Player of the Year, which he won in 2012, 2014 and 2015. Watt's injuries came after he never missed a game in his first five NFL seasons and twice led the league in sacks.

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel loved having Watt back and said his presence makes the entire defense better.

"It's always exciting to see him in the backfield," Crennel said. "It's very helpful because he's a playmaker. When he makes plays it helps the other guys also, because he lifts everybody up."

Watt insists that, except for a couple of tough months immediately following surgery, he never lost belief he could return to form. Now it's just a matter of showing everyone that he was right.

"I've never questioned what I can accomplish, but ... it always comes down to going out there and doing it and proving it," he said. "I just have to continue to work and grow. It may not come in the first game, but as long as I continue to do what I need to do and practice the way I need to practice, everything will take care of itself."

Watt had two tackles and two hits on Tom Brady in Houston's 27-20 loss to the Patriots. He also came close to getting his first sack since Sept. 18, 2016 before nose tackle D.J. Reader ended up taking down Brady instead for one of his two sacks.

"We've had a few discussions about it," Watt said. "I'm not going to say my (hand) was on his ankle at the same time or before or anything, but we'll see."

Now that he has the first game out of the way, Crennel is looking for Watt to continue his progress and start making the kind of impact he did before his injuries. Houston could use a big game from Watt and the defense to avoid an 0-2 start.

"I expect him to continue to knock the rust off and get better every week," Crennel said. "That's what I'm expecting. So hopefully that will occur and if it does that will help us."

Here are some notes about the game: Second straight road game to open season for Texans. ... Titans coming off longest game in NFL since at least NFL/AFL merger in 1970 at 7 hours, 8 minutes due to weather delays. ... Titans have won two of past three in series. Texans have won nine of last 12 vs. Titans overall. ... Texans coach Bill O'Brien 6-2 against Titans. ... Titans coach Mike Vrabel spent past four seasons as assistant coach in Houston. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson led Texans to franchise-record seven TDs and 57 points in only game vs. Titans as rookie. ... Texans lead NFL in third-down defense since 2014, holding opponents to 34 percent conversions. ... RB Lamar Miller had 98 yards rushing last week. Miller averaging 111.8 yards from scrimmage in past four games vs. Titans. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins averaging 101 yards per game in 10 career games vs. Titans. ... DE J.J. Watt has 14 ½ sacks, 18 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles in past nine games vs. Tennessee. ... Texans DT D.J. Reader had career-high two sacks last week. ... Titans have won four straight inside AFC South. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has three TDs rushing in past two games vs. Texans. Mariota expected to play despite leaving loss in Miami after hurting elbow on right, throwing arm. ... Titans backup QB Blaine Gabbert threw for 257 yards with three TDs and two interceptions vs. Texans last November with Arizona. ... Tennessee RB Dion Lewis had 110 yards from scrimmage and TD run in opener. ... RB Derrick Henry ran for 109 yards and TD in last game vs. Texans. ... WR Corey Davis has had two straight games with six or more catches. Davis still looking for first TD catch in regular season. ... Darius Jennings returned kickoff 94 yards for TD in opener. ... CB Malcolm Butler and S Kenny Vaccaro each had interception in Titans debut in opener. ... Fantasy Tip: With Titans TE Delanie Walker on IR, Lewis in position to take over as Mariota's favorite pass target.

