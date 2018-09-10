Texans injury updates on Kevin Johnson, Will Fuller & Seantrel Henderson

From L to R: Cornerback Kevin Johnson, wide receiver Will Fuller and Seantrel Henderson.

HOUSTON - The Texans are 0-1 and will be dealing with injuries as they prepare to play in Tennessee this weekend.

Head Coach Bill O'Brien said cornerback Kevin Johnson will miss significant time after suffering a concussion in the 27-20 loss to the Patriots. It is the second concussion Johnson has endured this season. He had just been cleared in time to play Sunday in Foxborough.

The team and training staff will be careful in the evaluation as Johnson recovers, O'Brien said.

O'Brien added he saw Johnson on the team bus after the game and today and said Johnson is feeling better.

Kareem Jackson moving over from safety to replace Johnson is an option, and that will be determined in the next 48 hours, according to O'Brien.

Right tackle Seantrel Henderson is out for the season with a broken ankle. He will undergo surgery Tuesday.

O'Brien said he is hopeful wide receiver Will Fuller will play Sunday.

