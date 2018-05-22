Texans, including Deshaun Watson, participate in OTAs

HOUSTON - Coming off a 4-12 season, the Texans have been anxious to get back on the field.

On Tuesday, the team held organized team activities.

That means there are no pads yet, but the team held a light practice outside on the fields across from NRG Stadium.

Not everyone was able to practice just yet.

Jadeveon Clowney was not there as he continues to rehabilitate a knee injury.

J.J. Watt was present, but was in street clothes on the sidelines watching.

The exciting news for Texans fans is that quarterback Deshaun Watson was in action.

Watson’s participation was limited, but he dressed and was doing most of the drills.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.