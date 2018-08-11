Texans hold first practice at home in front of fans

HOUSTON - Training camp continued for the Houston Texans, but now the team is back in Houston and on Saturday morning held their first workout in front of their fans.

“It’s always great to come back home and be in front of our fans and have them support us and show love and we can put on a show for them," Quarterback Deshaun Watson said.

"I’m glad that we’re back in Houston and getting football going again.”

Getting to workout in front of the fans usually gives the players just a little bit of extra juice to perform in the heat.



“Always. The climate it – of course it’s hot and muggy but at the end of the day we have to come out here and play football and perform and just focus on our task," Watson added.

"So, it’s always good to have the fans around and show love. They give us energy and high hopes for this season.”

Some changes have always been made to the facilities inside the stadium for the team, who now gets to use them during camp.

“It’s good to be back in Houston," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said.

"New cafeteria, new team meeting room, new weight room, training room has been expanded. Really can’t thank Bob McNair enough and Cal McNair for what they’ve done to help us improve the facility. So, I think guys are liking that."

The team will take Sunday off, before holding their final four practices of training camp on Monday though Thursday.

Their practices on Wednesday and Thursday will be joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, who they will then play on Saturday in the Texans first home preseason game.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.