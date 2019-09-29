Texans highlights: Reids exchange jerseys, moment of silence for fallen deputy

HOUSTON - Although the Houston Texans were defeated by the Carolina Panthers, there were some highlight moments that happened before and after the game.

Here are two big highlights that happened at NRG Stadium:

Moment of Silence for fallen deputy

The Texans took a moment before Sunday's game against the Panthers to honor Sandeep Dhaliwal. In a news release, the team said their thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow officers.

Watch the moment of silence here:

Reid brothers trade jersey post-Texans-Panthers game

Texans football safety Justin Reid and his brother, Pathers football safety Eric Reid, met after the game to exchange each other's jerseys both signed. Eric gave his brother a kiss on the cheek after getting the win.

Watch the full exchange here:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.