Texans have 'a lot of room to improve' after Week 1 loss, O'Brien says

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans looks on against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Coming off a tough loss in New England to start the season, the Texans are back in Houston and ready to look ahead.

"We turned it over too much. Didn't play well especially on offense. Red area wasn't very good. There's a lot of room to improve. It's one game out of 16. I really believe in this group and I know they're going to respond," head coach Bill O'Brien said.

Sunday featured a disappointing performance from QB Deshaun Watson playing in his first game coming off of his ACL injury last season. Watson was 17 of 34 for 176 yards and 1 TD with two turnovers.

O'Brien said he's still fully confident in his quarterback.

"We have to put him in better positions coaches-wise. He hasn't played in a regular season game in awhile. There's a little bit of rust. I know he'll improve, I know he'll work very hard to improve," O'Brien said.

Now, it's time for the Texans to put this loss in the past and look ahead to Week 2, another road game against the Tennessee Titans.

On the injury front, the Texans' news was mostly negative. Unfortunately, OT Seantrel Henderson will miss the rest of the season with a significant ankle injury, O'Brien said. He's expected to undergo surgery Tuesday.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson will be out for significant time after suffering a second concussion Sunday in the last couple weeks.

O'Brien said he hopes WR Will Fuller to return from his hamstring injury this Sunday.

Coach O’Brien says Right Tackle Seantrel Henderson is out for the season with a significant ankle Injury. #Texans @KPRC2 — Lainie Fritz (@KPRC2Lainie) September 10, 2018

O'Brien added CB Kevin Johnson will be out for quite a while after suffering another concussion. Kareem Jackson option to move back to CB but O'Brien says it's tough because @ReemBoi25 had a great game at safety. #Texans — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) September 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.