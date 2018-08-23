Texans get healthy Coutee back at practice

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans wrapped up practice for the week on Thursday afternoon in advance of their third preseason game set for Saturday afternoon against the Rams.

Health of the team is always the number one concern and for rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee, it was a big week for him as he returned to the practice field for the first time since the opening week of training camp when he suffered a hamstring injury.

After getting a full workload on Wednesday and Thursday inside the Methodist Training Center, Coutee said it felt great to be back working on the field with the team.

"It felt good to be back with the guys," Coutee said. "After being in the training room for about three or four weeks, just to be able to actually get to practice again, it felt good.

"This is the best my body has felt in awhile, so I feel pretty good."

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is eager to see what he can do after missing so much time.

“We’ll see what he does. He’s been in the training room for about four weeks so he’s got a long way to go," O'Brien said.

"He hasn’t really been out there that much. We’ll find out.”

His teammates have already seen enough to recognize some of what Coutee could bring to the team.

“Keke, he’s real explosive. I haven’t seen him drop a pass since he’s been here," wide receiver Will Fuller said.

"He’s got some sure hands, and I like playing with him as well. He brings another dimension to our offense with his explosiveness.”

Coutee, the team's 4th round draft this past draft, noted this was the first injury like this for him.

"It was very tough on me. This is the longest I've sat out for anything," Just to be away from the game for that long, it kind of set me back a little bit."

"Just want to show them I'm a great team player and I want to contribute in any way that I can," Coutee said.

"I'm going to have to make up a lot of time, but just to get better everyday is my goal."

