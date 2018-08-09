Texans gear up for first preseason game

The anticipation is building. Will the Texans have a winning season this year?

All eyes will be on some big players Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since it’s only preseason, it’s unclear if they’ll get any playing time. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the decision will come ahead of the game.

The Texans tweeted out pictures Wednesday of players in suits boarding a plane from West Virginia to Kansas City ahead of Thursday night's first preseason game.

Superstar J.J. Watt went down with a broken leg in week five last season, missing more than half of the season, but his recovery has gone well.

O'Brien told NBC Sports that at practice, Watt looked as good as he did in 2014 and 2015, when he won defensive player of the year. No. 99 said he’s ready.

"He’s doing a real good job,” O'Brien said.

Coming off a torn ACL, quarterback Deshaun Watson is hoping to get some time on the field Thursday.

O'Brien hasn't given specifics, but said Watson will likely see a few snaps.

Whitney Mercilus also suffered a season-ending injury last year and won't play in the first preseason game as he nurses a minor injury. He is expected to recover during the preseason.

The Texans will return to NRG Stadium next Saturday when they play the 49ers.

