Texans fan escorted off field after jumping barriers during game in Los Angeles

CARSON, Calif. - It was a pretty wild game Sunday as the Houston Texans played against the Los Angeles Charger, but one fan's excitement got completely out of hand.
A man wearing a J.J. Watt jersey jumped the barriers during the game at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
He was tackled and escorted off the field by security.
It is unknown what charges the fan will face.
Check out some of the Texans-Charges game photos below:
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers cuts past strong safety Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers cuts past strong safety Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs past cornerback Johnathan Joseph #24 of the Houston Texans and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs past cornerback Johnathan Joseph #24 of the Houston Texans and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks for wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers who scored a touchdown on a pass play in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers gets a first down before he is pushed out of bounds by inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney #55 of the Houston Texansafter a short gain in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers is stopped by cornerback Johnathan Joseph #24 of the Houston Texans after a short gain in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tight end Darren Fells #87 of the Houston Texans scores a touchdown in the second quarter in front of defensive back Roderic Teamer #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.