Texans fan escorted off field after jumping barriers during game in Los Angeles

Getty Images

CARSON, Calif. - It was a pretty wild game Sunday as the Houston Texans played against the Los Angeles Charger, but one fan's excitement got completely out of hand.

A man wearing a J.J. Watt jersey jumped the barriers during the game at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

He was tackled and escorted off the field by security.

It is unknown what charges the fan will face.

Check out some of the Texans-Charges game photos below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.