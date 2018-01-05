Texans' DeAndre Hopkins named to AP NFL All-Pro First Team

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is known for hauling in touchdown passes, but on Friday he hauled in some hardware.

After breaking his own franchise-record for touchdown receptions with 13, Hopkins was named to the 2017 Associated Press NFL All-Pro First Team.

Hopkins received votes from 42 of the 50 voters to make 1st team All-Pro for the first time in his five year career. He was voted 2nd team All-Pro in 2015.

Hopkins caught 96 passes for 1,378 yards and a new franchise-record 13 touchdowns in 2017.

He is one of 14 players in NFL history to post those numbers in a season and the third-youngest ever to do so.

He missed the final game of the season with a calf injury but finished this season ranked first in the NFL in targets (174), sixth in receptions (96), fourth in receiving yards (1,378), first in receiving touchdowns (13), fourth in receiving first downs (69), first in receptions over 25 yards (17) and third in 100-yard receiving games (five).

He caught a touchdown in an NFL-high and franchise-record 10 different games this season and logged a team-high six touchdown receptions of 20-or-more yards, which tied for second-most in the NFL in 2017.

Hopkins led the league with nine games of seven-or-more receptions and tied for the league lead with 11 games of 70-or-more receiving yards.

He also caught a touchdown pass in all eight Texans home games. Of his 13 touchdown receptions, three came from Tom Savage, six from rookie Deshaun Watson and his final four were thrown by T.J. Yates.

The teams are chosen by a panel of 50 NFL writers and broadcasters.

Here's a list of all the Texans to achieve the All-Pro honor:

DeAndre Hopkins WR 2017 First Team

Jadeveon Clowney DE 2016 Second Team

Benardrick McKinney LB 2016 Second Team

Whitney Mercilus LB 2016 Second Team

J.J. Watt DE 2015 First Team

DeAndre Hopkins WR 2015 Second Team

J.J. Watt DE 2014 First Team

J.J. Watt DT 2014 Second Team

J.J. Watt DE 2013 First Team

J.J. Watt DE 2012 First Team

Duane Brown LT 2012 First Team

Andre Johnson WR 2012 Second Team

Duane Brown LT 2011 Second Team

Brian Cushing LB 2011 Second Team

Arian Foster RB 2011 Second Team

Johnathan Joseph CB 2011 Second Team

Arian Foster RB 2010 First Team

Vonta Leach FB 2010 First Team

Andre Johnson WR 2009 First Team

Brian Cushing LB 2009 Second Team

Andre Johnson WR 2008 First Team

Mario Williams DE 2007 Second Team

DeMeco Ryans LB 2007 Second Team

Andre Johnson WR 2006 Second Team

Jerome Mathis KR 2005 First Team

