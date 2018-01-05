Sports

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins named to AP NFL All-Pro First Team

By Adam Wexler - Sports Anchor/Reporter
Headline Goes Here Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is known for hauling in touchdown passes, but on Friday he hauled in some hardware.

After breaking his own franchise-record for touchdown receptions with 13, Hopkins was named to the 2017 Associated Press NFL All-Pro First Team.

More Headlines

Hopkins received votes from 42 of the 50 voters to make 1st team All-Pro for the first time in his five year career. He was voted 2nd team All-Pro in 2015.

Hopkins caught 96 passes for 1,378 yards and a new franchise-record 13 touchdowns in 2017.

He is one of 14 players in NFL history to post those numbers in a season and the third-youngest ever to do so. 

He missed the final game of the season with a calf injury but finished this season ranked first in the NFL in targets (174), sixth in receptions (96), fourth in receiving yards (1,378), first in receiving touchdowns (13), fourth in receiving first downs (69), first in receptions over 25 yards (17) and third in 100-yard receiving games (five). 

He caught a touchdown in an NFL-high and franchise-record 10 different games this season and logged a team-high six touchdown receptions of 20-or-more yards, which tied for second-most in the NFL in 2017. 

Hopkins led the league with nine games of seven-or-more receptions and tied for the league lead with 11 games of 70-or-more receiving yards.

He also caught a touchdown pass in all eight Texans home games. Of his 13 touchdown receptions, three came from Tom Savage, six from rookie Deshaun Watson and his final four were thrown by T.J. Yates.

The teams are chosen by a panel of 50 NFL writers and broadcasters.

Here's a list of all the Texans to achieve the All-Pro honor:

  • DeAndre Hopkins    WR    2017    First Team
  • Jadeveon Clowney    DE    2016    Second Team
  • Benardrick McKinney    LB    2016    Second Team
  • Whitney Mercilus    LB    2016    Second Team
  • J.J. Watt    DE    2015    First Team
  • DeAndre Hopkins    WR    2015    Second Team
  • J.J. Watt    DE    2014    First Team
  • J.J. Watt    DT    2014    Second Team
  • J.J. Watt    DE    2013    First Team
  • J.J. Watt    DE    2012    First Team
  • Duane Brown    LT    2012    First Team
  • Andre Johnson    WR    2012    Second Team
  • Duane Brown    LT    2011    Second Team
  • Brian Cushing    LB    2011    Second Team
  • Arian Foster    RB    2011    Second Team
  • Johnathan Joseph    CB    2011    Second Team
  • Arian Foster    RB    2010    First Team
  • Vonta Leach    FB    2010    First Team
  • Andre Johnson    WR    2009    First Team
  • Brian Cushing    LB    2009    Second Team
  • Andre Johnson    WR    2008    First Team
  • Mario Williams    DE    2007    Second Team
  • DeMeco Ryans    LB    2007    Second Team
  • Andre Johnson    WR    2006    Second Team
  • Jerome Mathis    KR    2005    First Team

 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.