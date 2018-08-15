Texans' DeAndre Hopkins gets into scrap with 49ers DB at joint practice

HOUSTON - Things got heated Wednesday at the joint practice between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins was going up against Niners DB Jimmie Ward when Hopkins cut back on his route and Ward pushed Hopkins' helmet off.

Hopkins still made the catch, but then Ward tried to strip the ball out of his hands.

That's when Hopkins, with dreadlocks flying, pushed Ward, then punched him in the helmet.

The two engaged with Ward throwing several punches at a helmetless Hopkins.

The pair fell on the ground, with Ward on top of Hopkins.

Several Texans and Niners players then jumped in to break up the fight.

The Texans host the 49ers in their second preseason game Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

