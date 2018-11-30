Sports

Texans DE J.J. Watt listed as questionable for Week 13 matchup with Browns

By Adam Wexler - Sports Anchor/Reporter
2018 Getty Images

J.J. Watt looks up at the video board during a break in the action during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have listed J.J. Watt as questionable for the game on Sunday against the Browns. He has been limited at practice all week with a knee injury.

Watt has not missed a game this season. The only games he’s missed in his eight-year career have been due to two season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons.

In the win over the Titans last week, Watt played all but nine snaps on defense. Six of the plays he missed came during the Titans' final offensive possession, and many of the Texans' starters, along with Watt, had already been pulled from the game.

Rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee is the only other Texans player listed as questionable. He has been bothered by a hamstring injury the entire season and was re-injured last week in the game against Tennessee. Coutee was limited at practice throughout the week.

