Texans' David Quessenberry: 'Every day is a blessing'

HOUSTON - David Quessenberry is a fighter on and off the field.

The Texans 2013 sixth round draft pick is trying to cement his place on the offensive line after surviving the scare of his life. In 2014, He was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

After a three-year battle, the 27-year-old was cleared to play and was added to the Texans active roster in December 2017.

"I wake up grateful every day. Every day is a blessing," he told KPRC2's Randy McIlvoy after Monday's practice.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday, "It's a great story about David. David's an example of a guy that really everybody should look up to, a guy that tries to earn it every day, has come back from a really bad form of cancer, fought. Just a great guy to have on our roster right now."

Quessenberry spent some time after practice Monday with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano. Back in 2014, Pagano wore a T-shirt supporting Quessenberry's fight and they've had a relationship ever since.

Pagano battled and beat Leukemia.

"That was really cool. He kind of surprised me today. He's a rock star. I love that man to death. When I going through my stuff, he was head coach of the Colts, a rival team. He talked to me all the time about it, kept me motivated, focused, sent prayers my way. Any time I get to see him face to face, hang out with him for a bit, talk about how lucky we are to be here, breathing," Quessenberry said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.