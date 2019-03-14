Texans announce signing of CB Bradley Roby

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans made it official with their second addition to the secondary, with the announcement of the signing of cornerback Bradley Roby.

Roby has 29 career starts, including 15 last season for the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft. Roby appeared in all bu one game during his five seasons in Denver.

When asked about why he chose to sign with the Texans, Roby said, "It was a winning culture. We've been winning here the past 3 seasons (2014-16), and it's a great spot for me. I was born in Texas actually, I just haven't been back."

Roby was born in Fort Worth, and played his high school football in Georgia before his four years at Ohio State. In his second season with the Broncos, Denver won the Super Bowl and wants to get back to that level.

"I want to compete for another ring," Roby said. "After winning one, I want to get another one. I wanted to go somewhere that I feel like was on the verge of that. It was a great opportunity and I'm glad I'm here."

He signs a 1-year deal with Houston and his reasoning?

"Just to prove that I'm one of the best in the league. Just another opportunity to do that."

The opportunity to play under long-time defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel is also something that appeared to Roby.

"That was another big thing for me, knowing his pedigree and knowing how long he's been in this league and I can learn a lot from him," Roby said.

"He reminds me a lot of Wade Phillips that I had in Denver, meeting him (Romeo), they're like the same person. I look forward to learning from him and playing for him as well."

He believes the Texans envision him as a guy that can defend all types of receivers, including some they've had trouble with.

"I can guard anybody. I think that's another reason why Houston wanted me here to guard guys like T.Y. (Hilton) and Tyriek Hill and those guys, I saw him (Hill) twice a year the past two or three years. I look forward to the challenge."

Roby had acknowledged that his last season in Denver did not go as he'd hoped but is looking aheda to his new opportunity.

"I'm moving forward, it's a clean slate here. I will be so much better than I was last year and that's for sure and that's all I'm worried about," Roby said.

Roby’s 60 career passes defensed rank 12th in the league since 2014 and his seven forced fumbles are tied for the third-most among NFL cornerbacks since 2014.

