Texans announce dates of open practices for 2019 training camp

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are gearing up for the upcoming football season, and we now know when you can check out the team during training camp.

Here’s what we know.

When

The team will hold open practices starting at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 1, 3, 10, 14 and 15, at the Houston Methodist Training Center next to NRG Stadium.

Gates will open to fans an hour before practice starts with lines forming along Murworth Drive. Free parking will be available starting at 5 a.m. in the Green Lot off Lantern Point Drive.

Tickets

There will be no reserved seating, but you will need a ticket. Fans can register for a ticket drawing from Wednesday until 3 p.m. July 25. Winners will be notified via email on July 26, and will get two tickets per practice. For more info, go to HoustonTexans.com/TCTickets.

Clear bags

The NFL clear bag policy will be in effect during all of the practice sessions that are open to the public. You can get more information on the policy at NFL.com.

Donations

Fans will also be allowed to donate school supplies to the Texans School Supply Drive by bringing supplies to practices. You can also donate online at HoustonTexans.com/SSD.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.