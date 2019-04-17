Texans announce date of London game against Jacksonville

J.J. Watt reacts after Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys kicks a 45 yard field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 9 of the upcoming NFL season.

The game will be played Nov. 3 at Wembley Stadium, and Jacksonville will be considered the home team. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Houston time.

This is the first time the Texans have played in the United Kingdom, but it is the second international game for the team. The first such game happened in 2016 in Mexico City against the Oakland Raiders.

On average, about 85,000 people attend NFL games when they are played at Wembley Stadium.

Getty Images Wembley Stadium in London.

A total of five international NFL games are planned – four in the U.K. and one in Mexico.

The full Texans schedule is expected to be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.