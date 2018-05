Texans announce 2018 coaching staff

HOUSTON - The Texans announced the 2018 season coaching staff on Friday.

Head Coach Bill O'Brien has gone 31-33 during his four seasons at the helm of the Texans. His playoff record is 1-2.

Here's a look at the staff:

Matt Bazirgan - Director of Player Personnel

Rob Kisiel - Director of Pro Scouting

James Liipfert - Director of College Scouting

C.J. Leak - Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

Bailee Brown - Southwest Area Scout

Ryan Cavanaugh - Midwest Area Scout

Brad Mathews - Northeast Area Scout

John Ritcher - Southeast Area Scout

Nathan Trott - Western Area Scout

Frantzy Jourdain - National Scout

Mozique McCurtis - National Scout

Chris Blanco - Pro Scout

Steven Price - Pro Scout

Blaise Taggart - NFS Area Scout

Tom Hayden - College Scouting Coordinator

Najja Johnson - Scouting Assistant

George Panos - Scouting Assistant

The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season. O'Brien led 9-7 teams the previous three seasons in Houston.

