Texans' Andre Johnson to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson addresses the crowd during his induction into the Ring of Honor at NRG Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Andre Johnson is already in the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor and soon he'll be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The former Texans wide receiver is one of seven members of the Class of 2019 to be inducted on March 30 -- Tennis legend Maureen Connolly Brinker (poshumously), former University of Arkansas legend Loyd Phillips, former professional basketball star Nancy Lieberman, former University of Texas and MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, former Texas A&M and NFL kicker Tony Franklin and Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Tight End Jason Witten.

Johnson was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and was the first inductee into the Texans' Ring of Honor in 2017.

Johnson is joining the Texans' coaching staff for the upcoming season to be a special adviser to head coach Bill O'Brien and general manager Brian Gaine.

More on Johnson from the Texans:

"Johnson was selected with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. Throughout his 14-year career, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro, two-time Second Team All-Pro, two-time NFL receiving yardage leader and three-time AFC receiving yardage leader. He ranks 11th all-time in receptions with 1,062, 10th all-time in receiving yards with 14,185 yards and totaled 70 touchdowns in his career. He holds the NFL record for the most games with 10-plus receptions in a season and most seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards.

"The four-time All-Pro also holds the Texans’ records for the most career receptions, most receiving yards, most receiving touchdowns, most receptions in a single season, most receiving yards in a single season, most seasons with 100-plus receptions and most starts. He was the first player in NFL history to record seven games with 10-or-more receptions in 2008.

"He played for the Houston Texans until 2014, and then played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 and the Tennessee Titans in 2016. Before retiring from the NFL, Johnson signed a one-day contract on April 19, 2017 to officially retire with the Houston Texans, the team he considered home."

