Texans' Andre Hal announces his lymphoma is in remission

HOUSTON - When Houston Texans safety Andre Hal walked into the scheduled news conference for head coach Bill O'Brien Wednesday morning, it was a sign that there was news regarding his health situation.

Hal was diagnosed with lymphoma last offseason and has not been on the active roster since.

The Texans and Hal announced that he has beaten lymphoma.

"This is bigger than football. Very special day. Andre Hal's lymphoma is in remission," O’Brien said in his opening comments.

"Andre Hal has been an unbelievable guy," O’Brien continued. "Dre never wavered in his belief he would beat it and he has. We'll take it day by day.”

"Andre’s health and well-being is our main priority. It’s a great day for us, great day for Dre," O'Brien said.

Hal said he put everything he had into beating this because he was obsessed with playing again and intended to play again this season.

"I knew. I felt it in my body. I was doing all the right things to get better," Hal said when asked how he felt when he got the news that he was in remission.

Hal was asked about when it was discovered and what made him get looked at initially.

"I came out to practice one day and had blurred vision, we did an MRI and they saw something going on with my brain,” Hal said.

“They didn’t know what it was so they did multiple test and found the Lymphoma in my arm pit and around my belly button," he said.

Hal indicated there are still steps to go through with doctors and he's waiting to be cleared, but hopes he can return this season.

