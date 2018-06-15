Team USA Rugby to compete in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - The world’s highest level of rugby will be in Houston on Saturday, as 15th-ranked Team USA will be taking on a Tier 1 country in 6th-ranked Scotland.

Though Team USA is not a top-tier country when it comes to rugby, the sport is growing.

Rugby is the fastest growing sport in America. A big part of that growth has been Major League Rugby which began in April, and Houston’s team the Sabercats is part of that beginning.

A Sabercats player, Paul Mullen is also on the national team. Mullen is originally from Ireland and was attending Texas A&M working on his thesis when he got the opportunity to play professional rugby for the Sabercats. Now, he has a chance to play for the national team.

Gary Gold, who is well-known and respected in the sport, is the head coach for Team USA. He said fans can expect to see world-class competition in this summer series matchup, and he encourages people to come and support Team USA.

“This is a test match that means a huge amount to both countries," Gold said. "The more people that can come down and support us -- we need all the voices we can get. The crowd normally in the USA can really be the 16th man.”

The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at BBVA Compass Stadium.

