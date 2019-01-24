Take a look at Houston's 2026 World Cup Bid Committee logo

HOUSTON - The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee unveiled a new logo.

"The blue, white and gold logo blends together the vision and energy of the fourth-largest and most diverse city in the nation and the tradition of the world’s game and largest sports event," the committee said in a news release.

The committee's efforts are to bring the World Cup to Houston in 2026, when the global tournament will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"This is a great looking logo and a fantastic, professional visual representation of our organization," said

Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee President Chris Canetti. "More than anything, the unveiling of

this logo is another sign of our progress as we move forward in our planning and development of

Houston's 2026 World Cup bid."

There will be 10 host city locations.

“The bid committee’s logo is a dynamic reflection of the vibrant city it seeks to represent,” said John Arnold, chairman of the city’s effort to bring the event to Houston and Harris County. “It combines a soccer image with a spacecraft, which is a perfect illustration of our high-flying ambitions.”

The logo was designed by Devin Huey of Hierarchy Agency. He said the logo "incorporates a Texas feel as well as Houston’s history with the space program."

Here are his thoughts on the design of the logo:

"Not all logos were born to live an extravagant life. But when creating the logo for the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, "extravagant" is exactly what we wanted. For one of the most iconic and grandiose events on earth, the Hierarchy team wanted to create a mark that represents the energy of Houston and the incredible impact this city has had on the world. The rocket was the perfect element to capture this energy and impact.

"We worked within the structure of the classic soccer crest and incorporated space exploration elements in order to show that Houston is a city that knows no boundaries and will continue to explore the unknown. The colors express a vibrance that embodies Houston’s love for soccer and passion for the World Cup tradition. Clean and bold typography pair with classic Texan and soccer elements to unite Houston – the most culturally diverse city in the United States – with this great sport to create an inviting but definitive visual."

