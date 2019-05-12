Strake Jesuit's Boling sets national record in 100m at 10.13

In the highly anticipated 100 meter final at the UIL state track & field championships, Strake Jesuit sprinter Matthew Boling did not disappoint. Just weeks after running a blazing 9.98 100 meter dash in regionals (wind-aided), Boling blew past the 100 meter field in the state final to claim gold in a record-setting 10.13 seconds.

Boling became a national phenomenon after posting the 9.98 time and now sets the new state and national record for high-schoolers. The previous mark was set by Henry Neal of Greenville, Texas in 1990 when he posted a 10.15 second 100 meter dash.

It was the second gold medal performance of the day for Boling. He also claimed gold in the Long Jump competition with a jump of 25 feet, 4 1/2 inches (wind).

Boling, a senior at Strake Jesuit, signed a letter of intent to run track at the University of Georgia.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.