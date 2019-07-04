Strake Jesuit sprinter Matthew Boling prepare for Team USA, Pan American Games

HOUSTON - Strake Jesuit graduate and future Georgia Bulldog Matthew Boling spends hours each week honing his craft inside his personal lab - the track.

Boling is fresh off of a spring in which his name and talents went viral. He became a national record-setting sprinter who sets the bar high, which in his case is becoming part of Team USA and a future Olympic runner.

Since the sixth grade, Boling's coaches, T.J. Fakehinde and Margaret Glover have guided his every step.

Now they will get to watch the soon-to-be Georgia Bulldog compete on a big stage, The Pan Am Games for Under 20s are later this month in Costa Rica.



