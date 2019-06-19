Dynamo prepare for big week of games

HOUSTON - The Dynamo face a big week on the pitch with games at home and on the road.

On Tuesday, they hosted Minnesota United in a U.S. Open Cup match at BBVA in which they fell 3-2 after leading 2-0. The team now heads to the Great Northwest for a road test against the Portland Timbers.

Here’s a look at the MLS Standings in the Western Conference.



LAFC 11-4-1 37 points

LA Galaxy 9-1-6 28 points

Seattle 7-5-4 26 points

Dynamo 7-3-3 24 points

FC Dallas 6-4-6 22 points

Minn. United 6-3-7 21 points

Real Salt Lake 6-1-8 19 points

San Jose 5-4-6 19 points



Dynamo midfielder Juan David Cabezas offered these comments about the team at training on Monday.

3 keys to the Dynamo's important upcoming stretch



How tough will it be playing 4 games in 14 days?

“We are trying to focus on workouts and work hard as a team. This is a good challenge, We have played a few games and have many games in front of us. Now, the next round of U.S. Open cup is against an MLS team. This team plays very well. We have a responsibility to defend our home field. Have a good performance and try to do our best and enjoy it and that’s the goal and step up as much as possible.



What challenges do you see facing Portland this weekend?

“They have great skill guys up front. The forwards and midfielders are playing very well. We should take advantage of their weaknesses and use our strengths. We need to be focused and concentrate on what we need to do. Avoid making mistakes and do what we normally do and step up to continue growing as a team and qualify to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.



How big is it playing at home now and the rest of the season?

“All of us need to improve and get better. We can learn from the mistakes last week and do what we have been working on. Also, avoid what we did in the second half of the last game against Austin. The only way to be a mature team is to not make the same mistakes."



