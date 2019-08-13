Dynamo part ways with head coach Wilmer Cabrera

Wilmer Cabrera, coach of Houston Dynamo, is seen on the bench prior the match between Tigres UANL and Houston Dynamo as part of the CONCACAF Champions League at Universitario Stadium on March 12, 2019, in Monterrey, Mexico.

HOUSTON - The Houston Dynamo have parted ways with head coach Wilmer Cabrera, KPRC 2 Sports has learned.

The team is 9-13-3 on the season after a 4-0-1 start to the campaign.

Cabrera was in his third season with the team after being hired following the 2016 season. In his time with the team, the Dynamo compiled a 22-29-22 record.

“We’d like to thank Wilmer for all of his hard work and dedication over the course of the last two and a half seasons with the Houston Dynamo, including last year’s U.S. Open Cup title. We wish him all the best moving forward,” Dynamo executive Matt Jordan said. “At this time, we as a club believe the team will benefit from a fresh perspective as we enter the final third of our season and make a push to qualify for the playoffs.”

The team currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference with the top seven teams qualifying for the postseason.

Assistant coach Davy Arnaud will serve as interim head coach.

