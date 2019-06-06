Dynamo look to keep good times rolling at home during U.S. Open Cup

HOUSTON - Thirteen games into the 2019 season, the Houston Dynamo are among the league’s best teams, especially at home.

Houston has hosted eight matches at BBVA Compass Stadium without suffering a single defeat.

Dynamo dominant at home

March 2: Real Salt Lake - Tie 1-1

March 9: Impact - Win 2-1

March 16: Whitecaps FC - Win 3-2

April 13: Earthquakes - Win 2-1

April 27: Crew SC - Win 2-0

May 4: FC Dallas - Win 2-1

May 15: Timbers - Tie 1-1

May 18: DC United - Win 2-1

June 1: Sporting KC - Tie 1-1

The Dynamo return to BBVA Compass Stadium on June 11 to kick off their U.S. Open Cup title defense as they host Austin Bold FC.

Houston won their first ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last season. They beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 in the final match, also at BBVA Compass Stadium, last September.

The club’s next match in league play is Saturday, June 22, at Portland Timbers FC.

