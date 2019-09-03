Dynamo defender to miss rest of season

Portland Timbers midfielder Andres Flores, back, grabs Houston Dynamo defender A.J. DeLaGarza during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo defender A.J. DeLaGarza will miss the remainder of the regular season with a right foot fracture, the club announced Tuesday afternoon.

The defender is projected to recover in eight to 12 weeks after suffering the injury in the second half of Saturday's match against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.

DeLaGarza file

23 starts this season

11th season in MLS

Over 250 career MLS starts

What's ahead

