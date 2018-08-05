Dynamo

Diego Rubio scores, Sporting KC beats Dynamo 1-0

By The Associated Press
AP/KPRC

HOUSTON - Diego Rubio scored in the 74th minute and Sporting Kansas City held on to beat the 10-man Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Gianluca Busio flicked Graham Zusi's ball in front of Rubio, who caught it with a chest trap and finished with a right-footed shot. The 16-year-old Busio was making his first MLS start.

Houston's Alejandro Fuenmayor was sent off in the 14th minute for excessive contact with Busio during an aerial challenge.

Sporting KC (10-6-6) snapped a two-game skid and a five-game winless streak. Houston (7-9-6) lost its third in a row.

