Skeeters advance to Atlantic League Championship Series thanks to walk-off grand slam

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Skeeters are headed to the Atlantic League Championship Series.

The Skeeters beat the Lancaster Barnstormers Sunday night in a wild game.

Sugar Land trailed by three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Freedom Division Championship before tying the score and forcing extra innings. The Skeeters then got a walk-off grand slam to win the game and advance to the championship series.

The Skeeters are offering $5 field box seats for both of the championship series games at Constellation Field.

Click here for more info.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.