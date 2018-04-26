Single-game tickets for the Texans go on sale Friday

HOUSTON - - The Houston Texans on Tuesday announced that single-game tickets for the 2018 home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Fans can purchase tickets online via www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Single-game tickets will not be sold at the NRG Stadium box office.

The schedule features four prime-time games, including three at home, highlighted by an all-Texas home showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

The Houston Texans will sell more than 67,000 season tickets for the season, which leaves a limited supply of tickets available for individual games.

Fans interested in joining the 2018 Season Ticket Priority Wait List can log on to www.HoustonTexans.com to be added to the list.

Due to the limited supply of single-game tickets, the Texans encourage fans who are unable to purchase tickets on Thursday to visit the Houston Texans Ticket Exchange, powered by Ticketmaster at http://ticketmaster.com.

The Ticket Exchange is a league-approved ticket resale marketplace and has the ability to electronically validate and deliver every ticket sold.

The Texans will again be sending all season ticket Members paper souvenir tickets this year, however all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, NFL Ticket Exchange or sent digitally from a season ticket member will be mobile tickets.

Home-printed PDF tickets will no longer be valid for entry. With digital tickets, fans can use their mobile device to easily manage their Texans tickets and this platform reduces the risk of lost, stolen or counterfeit tickets.

“Since our first season, Ticketmaster has been one of our most valuable partners,” said John Schriever, vice president of ticketing and event management for the Houston Texans. “With continued customer focused innovations, they have been able to create the best ticketing experience possible for our fans.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.