Simone Biles talks about gymnastics championship: 'I am human'

Simone Biles smiles during day four of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2018 at TD Garden on August 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

On the "Today Show", Simone Biles opened up about the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Championships, regular life and her boyfriend.

On Sunday, Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles.

"Today Show" anchor Savannah Guthrie, with admiration, asked the Olympian if she's human.

"I am human," Biles responded, "Sometimes what I do I don't feel human. I don't feel normal, but we make it normal."

Biles proudly wore teal for the interview, as she did on Sunday for the championships, symbolizing her support for sexual abuse survivors and the scandal within the sport.

Biles also bragged about her boyfriend, Stacie Ervin.

"We've been dating for over a year now and he's great and he actually got to come out to Boston to support me, so I couldn't ask for a better boyfriend," Biles said.

The Olympic champion said for fun she likes to go to the beach, go dancing, bowl and hang out with her girlfriends for Taco Tuesday.

As for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles humbly said competing is the plan.

