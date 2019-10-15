Simone Biles returns home after becoming most decorated gymnast in World Championships history

HOUSTON - U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles' homecoming in Houston was fit for an athlete who continues to make history.

Biles became the most decorated gymnast, man or woman, in World Championships history after earning her 25th medal Sunday in Germany.

When Biles touched down at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday, the Spring native was welcomed by fellow athletes, friends and family.

What may have been her favorite greeter was her pug, Lilo.

"It makes me feel excited. I'm really excited to be home. It's been a long journey. So it just makes me feel proud," Biles said.

Biles won the record-setting medal on the balance beam, a skill with which she said she's struggled.

"I was really excited just because I've struggled on beam especially with my confidence a lot after Rio, after I wobbled on beam and then got a bronze medal and it kind of shot my confidence down. So to go out there on the world stage and win beam, I was super excited," she said.

Biles said she's taking some time off, but will be ready to take on the world at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in less than a year.

She said she's hoping to once again inspire the world and the young athletes who look up to her.

"Whenever I was younger, I was in their shoes ... So to watch the growth, it's really important to know that I just don't get out there and compete on a world stage. It's taken me a lot of steps to get there," she said.

