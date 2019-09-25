Simone Biles qualifies for 5th world championships in Germany

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Olympic medalist Simon Biles of Spring has clinched a spot on Team USA after being the top-qualifier in an all-around competition at a U.S. selection camp for world champions on Sunday and will be on her way to Germany for the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Biles, 22, claimed the one automatic spot on the six-woman team. On Monday, it was announced Mykayla Skinner, Kara Eaker, Sunis Lee, Grace McCallum and Jad Carey would be joining Biles in Stuttgart, Germany, October 4 – 14, to represent the United States in the world championships.

This is Biles' fifth time competing in world championships for Team USA. Online she expresses her gratitude for the opportunity.

