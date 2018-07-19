Simone Biles joins voices celebrating strength of Larry Nassar sex abuse survivors at ESPYs

HOUSTON - At the ESPYs Wednesday night, 141 survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse joined hands and received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

The response from celebrities, organizations and proud women and men speaking out against sexual abuse filled the social sphere.

Here are some of the responses that caught our attention.

so proud of all the girls 💛 my heart. https://t.co/gOdTlAvm5D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 18, 2018

I love this girl and her courage and for speaking truth no matter what and standing up for survivors. It takes a lot of courage to stand up and say what needs to be said. #alyraisman… https://t.co/6OLVED1s85 — Suhail Valentin-Realtor 🏡 (@suhailvalentin) July 19, 2018

Oh man... That section on Ali confronting him in court took my breath away. So courageous ❤ #alyraisman https://t.co/pEj7VMVoNF — Izzy Juell (@izzybjuell) July 19, 2018

I gotta say, #alyraisman 's speech at the #ESPYs was moveing, and im not often emotionally effected by these things, like alot of us, im pretty consumed by my own life. But that girl is a real life #hero & #champion for other women.. #superstar destined for more greatness 💯 — Robb DiGiovanni (@RobbDiGiovanni) July 19, 2018

