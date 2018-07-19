Simone Biles joins voices celebrating strength of Larry Nassar sex abuse survivors at ESPYs

HOUSTON - At the ESPYs Wednesday night, 141 survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse joined hands and received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
The response from celebrities, organizations and proud women and men speaking out against sexual abuse filled the social sphere.
Here are some of the responses that caught our attention.
so proud of all the girls 💛 my heart. https://t.co/gOdTlAvm5D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 18, 2018
More than 100 victims of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar were honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the #ESPYs on Wednesday for speaking out about the abuse they endured while under his care. . #Olympic gold medalist #AlyRaisman and athletes Sarah Klein and Tiffany Thomas Lopez gave a powerful speech about the importance of believing survivors of sexual abuse. . “Whether you act or do nothing, you are shaping the world that we live in,” Raisman said. “All we needed was one adult to have the integrity to stand between us and Larry Nassar.” . 📷 Kevork Djansezian / @gettyimages
“To all the survivors out there, don’t let anyone rewrite your story. Your truth does matter. You matter. And you are not alone.” • Last night @alyraisman and her #sistersurvivors brought the @espys crowd to their feet in Los Angeles. Congratulations to everyone involved for speaking out, trusting their voice, and for realizing the power in numbers. We are stronger with our sisters. • #losangeles #espys2018 #alyraisman #ikilledthecow
I love this girl and her courage and for speaking truth no matter what and standing up for survivors. It takes a lot of courage to stand up and say what needs to be said. #alyraisman… https://t.co/6OLVED1s85 — Suhail Valentin-Realtor 🏡 (@suhailvalentin) July 19, 2018
Oh man... That section on Ali confronting him in court took my breath away. So courageous ❤ #alyraisman https://t.co/pEj7VMVoNF — Izzy Juell (@izzybjuell) July 19, 2018
"You cannot silence the strong forever."#ESPN #ESPYS #alyraisman pic.twitter.com/jA45pnlLtl — The Safe Center (@TSCLI) July 19, 2018
🙌🏻 👏🏻 💕 @Aly_Raisman and the sister survivors 👏🏻 🙌🏻 @ESPYS #espys #ArthurAshe #alyraisman #SisterSurvivors — Estrella Navarrete Garibay (@garibayestrella) July 19, 2018
I gotta say, #alyraisman 's speech at the #ESPYs was moveing, and im not often emotionally effected by these things, like alot of us, im pretty consumed by my own life. But that girl is a real life #hero & #champion for other women.. #superstar destined for more greatness 💯 — Robb DiGiovanni (@RobbDiGiovanni) July 19, 2018
Damn this #ArthurAshe courage award tonight on the #ESPYAwards is creating so many emotions in me. I am in tears. BRAVA to all these amazing survivors. FYI, I love #AlyRaisman. So strong, powerful and eloquent. #YourTruthMatters #YouMatter #TimesUp #Nassar #SilenceNoMore #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/VlUu3ZoOSd — Debra Palermo (@debrapalermo) July 19, 2018
Hero #ESPYS #AlyRaisman @Aly_Raisman https://t.co/W58BwN0f7p — Beth D'Amato (@BethD2600) July 19, 2018
