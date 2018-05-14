'Sex and the City' flashback at Astros game

HOUSTON - I had the best seats of my life at an Astros game on Saturday (I won them by dressing up like Kate Upton at work, but that's not the point of this story). The seats were on the right field line. Second row. I could almost touch the field!

It was the perfect spot to watch Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Marwin Gonzalez and several other players do their warm-up exercises before the game. It was a very cool experience and I tried really hard to pay attention, but something (or someone) kept pulling my eyes away.

Smith Jerrod from "Sex and the City" was on the field with the players!

Okay, it wasn't really Smith Jerrod (or the actor Jason Lewis who played Smith Jerrod), but I swear this guy could have been his twin!

Getty Images

I had so many questions -- Who is this guy (maybe a trainer with the team?) Is he related to Smith Jerrod/Jason Lewis? Has anyone else told him he looks like the hunk with two first names?

I took a few pictures (of course I did) so I could get feedback from other "Sex and the City" fans. What do you think...do you think he look like Smith Jerrod? Leave your comments below.

