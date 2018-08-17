Series preview: Astros visit A's with division lead on line

Marwin Gonzalez tags out Matt Joyce on a steal attempt in the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 9, 2018 in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND - The Astros face off against the A's in a crucial, three-game series in the Bay Area this weekend.

The series will have a profound impact on the American league West division race.

Entering the series, Houston holds a two-game lead over Oakland and a four-and-a-half-game lead over Seattle, which hosts the Dodgers this weekend.

With a sweep, the Astros can regain control in the division, but if Oakland sweeps, Houston could be looking up at another team in the division for the first time in a while.

All-Star outfielder George Springer is expected to come off the disabled list. Last year's World Series MVP has been sidelined with a sprained left thumb.

Pitching matchups:

Friday at 9:05 p.m.: Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.88 ERA) vs. Edwin Jackson (4-2, 2.48 ERA)

Saturday at 3:05 p.m.: Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 3.43 ERA) vs. Trevor Cahill (4-2, 3.39 ERA)

Sunday at 3:05 p.m.: Justin Verlander (11-8, 2.52 ERA) vs. Sean Manaea (11-8, 3.44 ERA)

