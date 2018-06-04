Serena Williams pulls out of French Open due to muscle injury

Serena Williams celebrates victory after her second-round match against Ashleigh Barty during day five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2018, in Paris, France.

PARIS - Serena Williams' much anticipated clash with Maria Sharapova at the French Open won't happen after all, the 36-year-old American pulling out because of a muscle injury.

The 23-time grand slam winner had played herself into form through three rounds in her grand slam comeback, but she took to the main Philippe-Chatrier court Monday to let the crowd know she couldn't compete.

Williams said she couldn't physically serve with the pectoral injury, adding she felt the injury during her third-round singles match against Julia Goerges.

The US star will have an MRI scan on Tuesday.

"I unfortunately been having some issues with my pec muscle ... right now I can't actually serve so it's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve," said Williams.

The French Open marked Williams' third tournament of 2018 -- and first since March -- after she gave birth to daughter Olympia in September. None of those tournaments came on clay.

It means Sharapova, who held a 2-19 record against Williams and last beat her 14 years ago, moves into the quarterfinals against either Garbine Muguruza or Lesia Tsurenko.

