Senderos scores twice, Dynamo beat Minnesota United 3-0

HOUSTON - Philippe Senderos scored twice and the Houston Dynamo beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Dynamo (7-6-4) took the lead in the 36th minute when Alberth Elis headed down Romell Quioto's corner in front of Senderos who hammered it home from close range.

Senderos headed home another corner from Quioto from the middle of the area to double the lead in the 52nd minute. The Houston defender, who only plays up on set pieces, has three goals in the last two games.

Elis added a second-half stoppage-time goal, capitalizing on a misdirected clearance attempt that landed at his foot. It was his ninth goal of the season.

Minnesota United lost its fourth in five games and dropped to 6-11-1.

